International Women's Day 2023: History, significance and theme

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day across the globe. The day commemorates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements made by women in various fields. It is a significant occasion for all involved in the fight for gender equity and equality. The day's conception is embedded with the worldwide struggle for better living and working conditions for women.

History

International Women's Day has a rich history. It emerged from the activities of labour movements in North America and Europe at the turn of the 20th century. The first National Women's Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, to honour the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York. In 1917, women in Russia protested and went on strike for ‘Bread and Peace,’ ultimately leading to women's suffrage in Russia.

In 1975, the United Nations celebrated its first official International Women's Day during International Women's Year. Two years later, the General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming a United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace. Finally, International Women's Day was marked on March 8 as an official UN holiday for women's rights and world peace.

Significance

The significance of International Women's Day lies in its ability to raise awareness about the importance of gender equality and to inspire action towards achieving it. It serves as a reminder of the progress made in advancing women's rights and the work that still needs to be done to address gender-based discrimination, inequality, and violence.

International Women's Day also provides an opportunity to celebrate women's contributions to society, including their roles in the workplace, politics, science, arts, and culture. The day encourages individuals and organisations to promote women's empowerment, raise awareness of women's issues, and advocate for gender equality.

Theme

The theme for International Women's Day 2023, “Embrace Equity”, highlights the critical difference between equity and equality. While equality means giving everyone the same resources and opportunities, equity recognises that each person has different circumstances and allocates the resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome. The International Women's Day website emphasises that equity is not just a nice-to-have but a must-have in every society's DNA.