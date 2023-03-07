English
International Women's Day: Gift ideas to make them feel special

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 7, 2023 5:48:31 PM IST (Published)

Gifts have a language of their own to express love and gratitude. A gift is a tangible expression of care, appreciation, and love, and it can serve as a powerful way to communicate these emotions.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It's a day dedicated to recognising the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, while also raising awareness about the challenges they still face.

It is a day to appreciate the women in our lives and express our love and gratitude. If you're looking for a meaningful way to celebrate the important women in your life, whether it be your mother, sister, friend, or significant other, a thoughtful gift is a great way to show your appreciation.
ALSO READ |
International Women’s Day: What is the 50:30:20 rule of saving?
Here are some gift ideas to celebrate Women's Day:
  1. Jewellery - Jewellery is a classic gift that never goes out of style. You can choose from a variety of options, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, or rings. You can also opt for customised pieces with initials or birthstones.
  2. Books - Books are a fantastic gift for women who love to read. You can choose from a variety of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, self-help, or biographies. You can also select books written by women and about women's issues.
  3. Flowers - Flowers are a timeless present that can brighten up anyone's day. You can choose from various flowers, including roses, lilies, tulips, or daisies. You can also pick a bouquet of mixed flowers or a single flower that holds special meaning.
  4. Gift Cards - Gift cards are a great way to give women the freedom to choose their own gifts. You can choose from a variety of options, including fashion, beauty, or home decor stores. You can also opt for digital gift cards that can be sent via email or text.
  5. Spa Treatments - Women work hard and deserve a day of pampering. You can gift them a spa treatment, including a massage, facial, or pedicure. You can also opt for a spa day package that includes multiple treatments.
  6. Personalised and Handmade Gifts - These presents are a great way to show women that you put effort and thought into their gifts. You can choose from a variety of options, including personalised mugs, albums, photo frames, or cushions.
    7. Remember that a gift is a tangible expression of care, appreciation, and love, and it can serve as a powerful way to communicate these emotions. When selecting a gift for someone, taking the time to consider their interests, needs, and personality can make all the difference.
    ALSO READ | International Women's Day 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      X