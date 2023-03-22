International Whiskey Day: Malting to ageing, here's how the spirit is made

Whiskey can be made out of barley, corn, or rye. The process of making whiskey is complex and carefully-crafted and requires expertise and extreme attention to detail to ensure a high-quality product.

Whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage that is made from fermented grain mash. The process of making whiskey typically involves several steps, including malting, mashing, fermentation, distillation, and ageing. Each of these steps plays a critical role in the production of whiskey. Any change in the process will impact the flavour and quality of the final product.

Here is the step-by-step process:

Malting

The first step in making whiskey is malting. This process involves steeping grains in water to encourage germination. Whiskey can be made out of barley, corn, or rye. After the grains have sprouted, they are dried and heated to stop the germination process. This results in the production of malt, which is then ground into a fine powder and mixed with hot water in a process known as mashing.

Mashing and fermentation

During mashing, enzymes in the malt break down the starches in the grains into fermentable sugars. The resulting liquid, known as wort, is then cooled and transferred to fermentation tanks. Yeast is added to the wort, which converts the sugars into alcohol, producing a low-alcohol liquid known as wash.

Distillation

The wash is then distilled, typically using a copper pot still or a column still, to separate the alcohol from the water and other impurities. The distillation process can be repeated several times to increase the alcohol content and refine the flavour of the whiskey.

Ageing

Once the whiskey has been distilled, it is typically aged in wooden barrels for a period of time to enhance its flavour and colour. The type of barrel used, such as oak, can also impact the flavour of the whiskey. During the ageing process, the whiskey absorbs flavours from the barrel, such as vanillin and tannins, which contribute to its unique taste.

Finally, aged whiskey is typically bottled and distributed to consumers. The ageing process can vary, with some whiskeys being aged for just a few years, while others may be aged for several decades to produce a more complex and refined flavour.

The process of making whiskey is complex and carefully-crafted and requires expertise and extreme attention to detail to ensure a high-quality product.