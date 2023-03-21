International Whiskey Day: Here are the world's most expensive whiskeys

When it comes to luxury whiskeys, it’s a different kind of world. Many people love their whiskey strong while others love their whiskey when it breaks the bank. Craft Irish Whiskey Co.'s 'The Emerald Isle Collection' sold for $2 million on St. Patrick's Day 2021.

Whiskey brands like Glenfiddich 12, Jack Daniel’s Old No.7, Jim Beam Bourbon Black and Chivas Regal 12 Years are loved in India for their taste, vintage and price, but when it comes to luxury whiskeys, it’s a different kinds of world. Many people love their whiskey strong while others love their whiskey when it breaks the bank.

Here are some of the world’s most expensive whiskeys:

The Dalmore Decades No.6 Collection – $1.24 million

The Dalmore Decades No.6 Collection sold for $1.24 million and became the most valuable whiskey auction lot ever sold by the auction house Sotheby's in Asia. The collection brings together six milestone releases chosen by the brand’s legendary master distiller, Richard Paterson. The collection also included the first whiskey distilled in the 21st millennium as well as the coveted Dalmore 60-Year-Old, which was distilled from the two final casks remaining from the fabled Mackenzie era. The Dalmore donated £100,000 ($133,550) or 15 percent of the proceeds to the V&A Dundee, Scotland’s first design museum.

The Macallan ‘The Intrepid’ – $1.375 million

The Macallan created 'The Intrepid', the largest bottle of whisky ever released, standing at 5’11” and holding approximately 311 litres of whisky from two American oak hogshead casks that have been maturing for 32 years each. The bottle sold for £1.1 million ($1.375 million) at Lyon and Turnbull in Edinburgh and pays tribute to 11 famous explorers with their faces immortalised on its label.

Hanyu Ichiro's Full Card Series – $1.52 million

Hanyu Ichiro's Full Card Series sold for $1.52 million in 2020, breaking its previous 2019 record by $600,000. The whiskey is the most expensive set of Japanese whiskey ever sold. The Full Card Series comprises 54 bottles, each representing a playing card in a deck, and was created from 400 casks conserved by Isouji Akuto, whose grandson released the bottles between 2005 and 2014.

The Macallan Michael Dillon 1926 60-Year-Old – $1.53 million

The Macallan 'Michael Dillon 1926 60-Year Old' sold for £1.2 million (approximately $1.53 million) at Christie's in London in November 2018, becoming the first whisky to surpass the £1 million mark at auction. The one-of-a-kind bottle, commissioned to be hand-painted by Irish artist Michael Dillon, was released in 1999 and depicts The Macallan Speyside estate's Easter Elchies House.

The Macallan Fine and Rare 1926 – $1.9 million

The Macallan Fine and Rare 1926 sold for $1.9 million at Sotheby's in London in 2019, becoming the most expensive bottle of whiskey ever sold at auction. The founding father of The Macallan Fine and Rare series, the bottle is part of a collection of 57 vintage single-malt whiskeys produced by the distillery over eight decades. All 14 bottles of The Macallan Fine and Rare 1926 are thought to be housed in private collections, with one bottle selling for $1.38m in February 2021.

Craft Irish Whiskey Co.'s The Emerald Isle Collection – $2 million

Craft Irish Whiskey Co.'s 'The Emerald Isle Collection' sold for $2 million on St. Patrick's Day 2021. The whiskey set was sold in partnership with Faberge, the French luxury jewellery house. The set contains two bottles of Craft Irish Whiskey Co.'s rare 30-year-old Emerald Isle triple-distilled Irish single malt, and a Fabergé Celtic Egg made of 18k gold and emerald, as well as a Fabergé timepiece encased in rose gold with sapphire crystals. The collection, inspired by the seven wonders of Ireland, is ultra-exclusive. There are only seven seven-piece sets in existence, with four released in 2022.