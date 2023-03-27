International Whiskey Day 2023 — how it's different from World Whisky Day

International Whiskey Day is celebrated every year on March 27 across the globe. It also supports Parkinson’s Disease research and spreads awareness about the disease.

The International Whiskey Day is an annual celebration which takes place on March 27. On International Whiskey Day, malt enthusiasts come together to celebrate the iconic spirit. The day also supports Parkinson’s Disease research and spreads awareness about the disease.

History and Significance

The International Whiskey Day was first launched in 2009 at the Whiskey Day Festival in the northern Netherlands. The day was proposed in 2008, and established in 2009 in the presence of several whiskey writers at the Whiskey Day Festival. It was created in honour of beloved British whiskey writer, Michael Jackson.

The date, March 27 was meticulously chosen by the community to coincide with Michael Jackson’s birthday to commemorate his contribution to the world of whisky.

On this day, people are encouraged to have whiskey for the love of the drink and to celebrate Jackson’s life.

Whiskey lovers also mark this day as an important occasion to donate for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, from which Jackson suffered for a long time.

On this day, awareness workshops and campaigns about the disease are also organised.

How is it different from World Whisky Day?

World Whisky Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May, and tastings, events and gatherings are organised on this day.

The first World Whisky Day was celebrated in March 2012, years after International Whiskey Day was announced. It was established by Blair Bowman, a 21-year-old whiskey enthusiast who was a student at the University of Aberdeen when he founded the day.