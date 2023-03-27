International Whiskey Day 2023: History and significance

International Whiskey Day was first announced in 2008 and was first celebrated in 2009. The day brings a great opportunity to try various varieties of whiskey brands. Those who can’t drink whiskey straight can also try a whiskey cocktail. Some favourite cocktails include mint julep, whiskey sour, and a Manhattan.

Every year on March 27, whiskey enthusiasts from around the world come together to enjoy their favourite distilled alcoholic beverage and celebrate the work of British whiskey writer/ journalist Michael Jackson.

Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented grains like corn, wheat, rye, and barley. While some people drink whiskey for pleasure some claim to drink it for health as it contains antioxidants.

History and significance

The first International Whiskey Day was announced in 2008 and the celebration was started on the birthday of Michael Jackson in the Netherlands during the Whiskey Day Festival. It was created by renowned whiskey writers and critics in honour of Whiskey writer, Michael Jackson.

The date, March 27 was chosen as it was Jackson’s birthday.

Jackson was one of the most significant whiskey writers since Alfred Barnard and his accomplishments were widely acknowledged. He was also given the honorary title “Master of the Quaich.”

Jackson’s whiskey reviews and evaluations had a huge influence and his rating scale of 0 to 100 is used as a benchmark to judge a whiskey’s quality and worth. Generally, a score of 75 or higher, then the whiskey is worth investing in.

Jackson died from a heart attack in 2007 but he suffered from Parkinson’s disease for about a decade.

Thus, International Whiskey Day is also marked as an important occasion to donate to the treatment and research of Parkinson's disease.

Awareness workshops and campaigns are organised to help people minimise the impact of the disease.

How to celebrate International Whiskey Day?

People participate in the celebration and share photos of their drinks on social media using the #InternationalWhiskeyDay hashtag.

The day brings a great opportunity to try various varieties of whiskey brands. Those who can’t drink whiskey straight can also try a whiskey cocktail. Some favourite cocktails include mint julep, whiskey sour, and a Manhattan.