International Sushi Day – Bengalis and their love for fish, even Japanese

International Sushi Day is celebrated on June 18 to raise awareness about the truth and fiction surrounding the Japanese delicacy. Back home, West Bengal people’s liking (or love, to be precise) for fish is not unknown, but did you know this stands true for Japanese cuisine too?

Kolkata ITC Sonar has started giving its customers the experience of watching live sushi preparation. The dish is increasingly becoming a favourite of fish-loving Bengalis.

Sushi, a traditional Japanese meal, is essentially raw fish parcelled in rice.

Sushi was born when the Japanese started to store and preserve fish for later consumption. Initially, fish was wrapped in salted and fermented rice where it stayed for months, and was even consumed during times of war, Kolkata’s Chef Jerry said. Speaking about its preparation, he said it needs research and rigorous training.

In the Edo period (between 1603 and 1867), Sushi became popular in Japan as a dish comprising fish and vegetables wrapped in rice with vinegar.

According to reports, International Sushi Day was created in 2009 by Chris DeMay to encourage people to eat and enjoy more sushi.

This year, fish-loving Bengalis celebrate the festival too.

Meenu Roy, who came to ITC Royal, told News18, “We Bengalis love fish and this Japanese Sushi has fish in a different format, so day by day our interest has increased. Especially this live kitchen gives us the reason to come here.”