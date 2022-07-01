International Joke Day 2022: 10 jokes that will crack you up

Laughing is said to be the best exercise that keeps you healthy and fit. It elevates your mood and makes you stress free. We always have a person in our company who is way too hilarious and can make any situation look funny without effort. They find jokes in the smallest of things, which we sometimes can’t imagine to be humorous.
If you are in between a group and the situation is sort of tense, a joke, a meme or any funny statement can instantly take away the awkwardness and therefore, it is said that comedy makes us free.
To celebrate those jokes that make us laugh out loud, International Joke Day is celebrated every year on July 1. This day is observed to appreciate laughter and the beauty of it.
As your life becomes better with jokes, on this International Jokes Day, share these funny jokes with your friends and family and give them a reason to laugh amid their busy schedule.