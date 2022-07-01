International Joke Day 2022: 10 jokes that will crack you up

Laughing is said to be the best exercise that keeps you healthy and fit. It elevates your mood and makes you stress free. We always have a person in our company who is way too hilarious and can make any situation look funny without effort. They find jokes in the smallest of things, which we sometimes can’t imagine to be humorous.

If you are in between a group and the situation is sort of tense, a joke, a meme or any funny statement can instantly take away the awkwardness and therefore, it is said that comedy makes us free.

To celebrate those jokes that make us laugh out loud, International Joke Day is celebrated every year on July 1. This day is observed to appreciate laughter and the beauty of it.

As your life becomes better with jokes, on this International Jokes Day, share these funny jokes with your friends and family and give them a reason to laugh amid their busy schedule.

1. Why don’t pirates take a shower before they walk the plank?

They just wash up on shore.

2. Why did the mushroom go to the party? Because he was a fungi.

3. Why are elevator jokes so good?

They work on many levels!

4. Why was the man waiting near the signal with bread and butter in his hand?

Because he heard there was going to be a traffic jam.

5. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.

6. What do you call a fish without eyes? Fsh.

7. What do you call an alligator detective? An investi-gator.

8. Why shouldn’t you write with a broken pencil? Because it’s pointless.

9. What did the tomato say to the other tomato during a race? Ketchup.

10. A man asked his gym instructor, "Can you make me do splits", the gym instructor asks him if he is flexible and the man replies that he cannot do Tuesdays.