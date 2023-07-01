International Joke Day: 10 jokes to share with friends and family

Researchers have claimed that humour helps people in maintaining their psychological and physical well-being. To make the day a special one, we have prepared a list of hilarious jokes to share with your friends and family:

Unleash the laughter and bond with your loved ones as the International Joke Day arrives on July 1. The day, as the name suggests, aims to encourage people to laugh, share jokes and and forge stronger connections.

The day provides a perfect opportunity to recognise the importance of humour and laughter in our life. It reminds us how laughter can help us fight daily stressors to be physically and mentally healthy.

– Police arrested two kids yesterday, one was drinking battery acid, the other was eating fireworks. They charged one – and let the other one off.

– A sandwich walks into a bar and orders a beer, and the bartender says "Sorry, we don’t serve food here."

– What lights up a soccer stadium? A soccer match.

– Why was the man waiting near the signal with bread and butter in his hand? Because he heard there was going to be a traffic jam.

– I said to the Gym instructor "Can you teach me to do the splits?" He said, “How flexible are you?” I said, “I can’t make Tuesdays.”

– Why are elevator jokes so good? They work on many levels!

– What do you call a fly without wings? A walk.

– Why did the scarecrow win an award? It was outstanding in the field.

– How do you stay warm in any room? Hang out in the corner, it’s always 90 degrees.

– What is a tornado's favourite game to play? Twister.

From chocolate in pani-puri to stir-fried stones, foods that shocked us this week:

Every restaurant, eatery or roadside food stall wants to keep something exclusive on their menu that prompts customers to form a beeline. This desire to stand out often leads to some bizarre culinary experiments that leave us puzzled. From turning a savoury dish into a dessert to using chocolate in foods where it is not meant, we have seen it all.

This week too, several weird food videos caught our attention and we have compiled some of the most viral ones for you.

Stir-fried stones

A street food is going viral in China because of one ingredient you wouldn’t want on your plate – stones. Yes, the dish is nothing but a handful of pebbles “stir-fried” with some herbs and spices. How do you eat it? Well, you don’t. Diners have to lick the stones and spit them out to get the flavour of the dish. According to CNN, the street food originated in the eastern Chinese province of Hubei.

https://twitter.com/TansuYegen/status/1673086163090026496

AK47 soda

Another video which went viral this week is of a street vendor from Gujarat, India, who has a unique style of preparing soda. The vendor doesn’t just serve the soda but offers a wholesome experience to customers. He adds different ingredients to build up fizz and keep the customers entertained.

View this post on Instagram

Sev puri dosa

In this video, the vendor first prepares sev-puri, a popular Indian snack made with chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, papdi, and some sauces, before beginning to make the south Indian dish, dosa. While the two are eaten separately, the vendor chose to combine them and come up with the “sev puri dosa”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3w7_5cgYns

Chocolate pani puri

Pani-puri or gol-gappa is one of the most-loved street foods. It is a lip-smacking treat consisting of small puris filled with tangy water and mashed potatoes and chickpeas. But in this video, the vendor tweaks the classic food. He adds chocolate, ice cream, strawberry sauce, and everything that doesn’t go with gol-gappas.

View this post on Instagram

Hajmola chai

From green and black to ginger and chamomile, tea comes in different flavours and colours. But a vendor in Varanasi, India’s Uttar Pradesh, seems to have come up with a new version – hajmola chai. Hajmola is a digestive pill that is loaded with spices and herbs and has a strong flavour, which many of us wouldn’t really like in our tea.