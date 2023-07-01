International Joke Day: 10 jokes to share with friends and family

Researchers have claimed that humour helps people in maintaining their psychological and physical well-being. To make the day a special one, we have prepared a list of hilarious jokes to share with your friends and family:

Unleash the laughter and bond with your loved ones as the International Joke Day arrives on July 1. The day, as the name suggests, aims to encourage people to laugh, share jokes and and forge stronger connections.

The day provides a perfect opportunity to recognise the importance of humour and laughter in our life. It reminds us how laughter can help us fight daily stressors to be physically and mentally healthy.

Many researchers have claimed that humour helps people in maintaining their psychological and physical well-being. To make the day a special one, we have prepared a list of hilarious jokes to share with your friends and family: