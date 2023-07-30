Why International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 and what is the theme this year

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared the International Day of Goodwill with the goal of encouraging goodwill among people, nations and cultures.

World Friendship Day, also known as the International Day of Friendship, is observed annually on July 30. While most nations commemorate this unique day on July 30, a few others, like India, Malaysia, the United States, and Bangladesh, chose to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August, which this year falls on August 6.

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared the International Day of Goodwill with the goal of encouraging goodwill among people, nations and cultures. Through the power of friendship, it seeks to motivate peace initiatives and break walls between individuals.

The theme for International Friendship Day 2023 is ‘Sharing the human spirit through friendship.’ It emphasises the significance of incorporating youths as potential leaders in social endeavours that foster international understanding and tolerance for different cultural backgrounds.

Friendship Day's origins may be traced back to 1920, but its public introduction occurred in 1930, owing to Joyce Hall, the inventor of Hallmark Cards. Earlier attempts to popularise the notion, such as one by the Greeting Card National Association in 1920, were unsuccessful because consumers saw through the marketing deception. Subsequent initiatives by the World Friendship Crusade in 1958 likewise failed. It wasn't until 2011 that the United Nations formally recognised July 30 as World Friendship Day. Different nations have embraced the celebration over the years, resulting in differences in the dates on which Friendship Day is celebrated.

To mark the International Day of Friendship, the United Nations invites countries, international organisations, and civil society to host events and activities that promote conversation across cultures, unity, cooperation, and peace.

The International Day of Friendship is part of UNESCO's Culture of Peace effort, which defines peace as a collection of beliefs, values and behaviours that reject violence and aim to avoid conflicts by addressing the root causes. This proposal was accepted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1997, emphasising the significance of promoting peace through friendship and understanding.

The beauty of International Friendship Day is that there are no fixed norms on how people should celebrate it. Whether a friendship has been around for a while or is only now starting to flourish, each one is unique on its own.