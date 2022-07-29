International Friendship Day 2022— It started one night in Paraguay

International Friendship Day gives us a chance to pause for a moment and be thankful to those we can lean on, no questions asked. Every year on July 30, the world celebrates this day with great zeal, as it should. It's time to get together, party with friends new and old, or have that long-delayed heart-to-heart with your best friend.

The United Nations General Assembly formally designated July 30 as the International Friendship Day in 2011, though the origin of the day goes back to 1958.

History and Significance

The World Friendship Crusade, an international civil organisation that campaigns to promote a society of peace through friendship, proposed the concept of a Global Friendship Day for the first time on July 20, 1958. Interestingly, its founder, Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho, came up with the idea for a Global Friendship Day while enjoying a meal with his friends at a restaurant in Puerto Pinasco town of Paraguay.

Later in 2011, the day was formally designated as International Day of Friendship by the United Nations General Assembly.

In addition to International Friendship Day, many countries observe Friendship Day on different dates. The first Sunday in August is also celebrated as Friendship Day in several nations, including India.

The International Day of Friendship holds special importance as it can help promote peace and social harmony among people. The United Nations suggests that the simplest way to confront and reduce crises such as poverty, violence, human rights violations and many others is via friendship.