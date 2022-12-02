International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022: All you need to know

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities falls on December 3 every year. Find out how the day is crucial for addressing the multi-layered discrimination faced by the disabled on a regular basis; and how the day will be observed this year.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed on December 3 every year with an aim to spread awareness about the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. It also aims to raise awareness about the political, social and economic discrepancies faced by persons with disabilities.

History and significance

The observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities began in 1992 after the United Nations General Assembly passed the Resolution 47/3 proclaiming it as an international day.

Later in 2006, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was also adopted with an aim to work towards creating equal opportunities for persons with disabilities through the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

The day is crucial as it highlights the unequal opportunities, discrimination, and lack of empathy that persons with disabilities have to contend with every other day. Panel discussions and cultural events are held across the world with an aim to promote their rights and perspectives.

Theme

This year the theme of International Day of Persons with Disabilities is ‘Transformative solutions for inclusive development: The role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world.’ This year, the celebration will focus on the need for innovative solutions to help create an inclusive developmental model to aid people with disabilities.

On December 5, a virtual meeting will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, New York Time, where the agenda will keep in mind sustainable development goals. These discussions will raise topics on how knowledge, skills and employment opportunities can be best utilised for inclusive development with the help of assistive technologies for people with disabilities.