International Day of Persons with Disabilities: 10 meaningful ways to support and empower the disabled

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: First, it’s important not to assume that all disabled people need help. But if you want to stop the discrimination and make inclusion your mission, drop the patronising act, brush up your terminology and know in what ways you can effectively help persons with disabilities.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3 to promote the importance of inclusion in life and at the workplace for people with disabilities. The day is hosted by the United Nations ever year. This year, the theme for the day is 'Not All Disabilities are Visible.'

Everyone has a part to play when it comes to making the world more inclusive and accessible. Here’s a look at 10 ways you can help people with disabilities.

Ask first, then help and follow their lead

You should not always assume that all disabled people need help, especially when they don’t ask for it. You should always ask people if they need anything to make the process more effective or easier. When they do ask for help, ask for specific instructions and listen carefully to help them in the best possible way.

Be considerate to family members of people with disabilities

Family members of people with disabilities who care for or provide companionship may take extra measures like leave the workforce because of their loved one’s needs. Thus, being flexible and cooperative to the needs of family members can help greatly, especially if you are a business owner employing such caretakers.

When organising meetings or gatherings, check accessibility

If you are organising a meeting at workplace or planning a gathering, always make sure there is proper accessibility for disabled persons. You should also send detailed instructions on the accessibility of the venue to them in advance.

Employ people with disabilities

If you are a business owner or an employer, you can help greatly to combat the discrimination that the disability community faces while looking for a job. Employers must see a person, including his/her disability, as an asset and not a potential liability.

Make a pledge

Making a meaningful pledge to celebrate diversity, value accessibility and serve the disabled community can go a long way towards making a change. You can donate to disability charities or donate special equipment/technologies to disabled people in need.

Visit someone with a disability

Visiting a person with a disability plays a significant role in their mental and social well-being as it makes them feel appreciated. As most disabled people get stigmatised, simply spending time with them can uplift their self-confidence and mood.

Work/volunteer for non-governmental organisations

Today, several NGOs support persons with disabilities where you can volunteer and take part in the multiple projects they have. Your services and participation can make a significant impact. However, make sure to get in touch with a reputable and genuine organisation.

Encourage others to be more inclusive

If your workplace, community, or residential area is not very inclusive with limited accessibility options for disabled people, you can start changing that by engaging with the authorities of leaders of your local area. You can contact organisations that can help your workplace become more inclusive and invite others to join conferences, classes, to learn more about differently-abled people

Learn and use proper terminology

Knowing how to respectfully speak about or talk to someone who is differently abled is a crucial part of respecting them and their private life. You should refrain from using derogatory or outdated terms to avoid hurting them and everything they have worked towards gaining respect in the community. You can look for the ‘Guide for Inclusive Language for People With Disabilities’ to learn more about proper terminology.

Elect persons with disabilities