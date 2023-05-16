International Day of Living Together in Peace 2023: History and significance

The significance of this day lies in its call to embrace diversity, promote dialogue, and build bridges between different cultures, religions, and ethnicities.

International Day of Living Together in Peace is observed on May 16 every year to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding, and solidarity among individuals and communities worldwide. This day aims to highlight the importance of fostering peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and harmony among people from diverse backgrounds.

History

After World War II, the United Nations recognised the importance of preventing future generations from enduring the devastating consequences of war. To achieve global peace and address inequality, the UN embarked on initiatives such as the International Year for the Culture of Peace in 2000 and the International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-Violence for Children of the World from 2001 to 2010. The adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace in 1999 further emphasised the need for sustained peace and non-violence. In 2017, the UN General Assembly solidified its commitment by establishing May 16 as the International Day of Living Together in Peace, promoting inclusion, tolerance, solidarity, and peace among diverse communities worldwide.

Significance

The significance of this day lies in its call to embrace diversity, promote dialogue, and build bridges between different cultures, religions, and ethnicities. It emphasises the need to reject violence, discrimination, and exclusion, and to foster a culture of peace and understanding. The International Day of Living Together in Peace serves as a reminder that peaceful coexistence is crucial for creating a more just, inclusive, and sustainable world.