International Day of Happiness 2023: 10 simple everyday tips to be happy

The International Day of Happiness is a global celebration organised by the United Nations. This year, the theme for International Day of Happiness is ‘Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind.’

The International Day of Happiness, also known as World Happiness Day or Happiness Day, is celebrated every year on March 20. The day aims to create a kinder and happier world by urging people to adopt simple, daily practices to be happy.

This year, the theme for International Day of Happiness is ‘Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind.’

History

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 20 as the International Day of Happiness in its resolution 66/281 of 12 July 2012.

The assembly recognised the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives.

The first celebration was held in 2013 and since then it has been used as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

Here are 10 simple everyday tips to be happy.

Practice gratitude

There are always things to be grateful for, even during the most difficult life experiences. Acknowledging what is good in life and being grateful for it is the first step towards happiness.

Cleanliness

Clearing clutter from your home and workspace or simply rearranging furniture or cleaning the closet may help lift your mood. A clean clutter-free space is perfect to help the mind breathe freely.

Celebrate the small wins

Part of learning how to be happy is to celebrate small wins.

Exercise

Exercise is both for the body and mind as it can help reduce stress, feelings of anxiety, and symptoms of depression while boosting self-esteem and happiness.

Get plenty of sleep

Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep, and proper rest can help avoid brain fog, feelings of depression, lethargy, and other unhappy feelings.

Eat mindfully

Food choices have an impact on your state of mind. So, you can choose the foods that make you happy but have them in moderation.

ALSO READ | International Mathematics Day 2023: All you need to know

Acknowledge the unhappy feelings

If you get some bad news, make a mistake, don’t brush it under the carpet and pretend to be happy. Acknowledge the feeling of unhappiness, reflect on it and then shift your focus to what it might take to recover.

Breathe deeply

By simply breathing deeply, you can feel a little happier as research suggests that slow breathing and deep breathing exercises can effectively help reduce stress.

Friendship

Being around friends can have a huge impact on mood as the feeling included can be an important part of living a happier life.

Forgiveness

Anger for yourself, toward things that have happened in your life, or people can be a significant burden which can be easily let go of by simply being forgiving.