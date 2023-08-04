International Beer Day 2023: Here are the most expensive beers in the world

International Beer Day celebrates beers of all nations and cultures. On this occasion, here are the top five most expensive beers around the world.

International Beer Day is celebrated on the first Friday in August and this year, the occasion falls on August 4. One of the oldest drinks in history, people worldwide celebrate the day by trying new beers and appreciating the best alcoholic brews around the world.

The day celebrates beers of all nations and cultures. With time, the process of brewing and maintaining the drink has transformed. The price and availability of the drink have also reached heights. There are brands that deal with super-expensive beers for high-end customers around the world.

On the occasion of International Beer Day, here are the five most expensive beers that have been aged for a long period of time in barrels.

Arctic Ale by Allsopp- $503,300 (Rs 4.1 crore)

Arctic Ale is considered to be the most expensive beer in the world as it is over 140 years old. The beverage was produced for Sir George Nares’ 1875 Arctic expedition. A bottle of Arctic Ale was sold at $503,300 in 2007. A limited run of bottles was produced, which makes it an extraordinary collector’s item.

Antarctic Nail Ale by Nail Brewing- $1,815 (Rs 1.5 lakh)

Nail Brewing’s Antarctic Nail Ale is the second most expensive beer in the world and is priced at $1,815. This is an Australian pale ale which is brewed with melted Antarctic iceberg ice. There were only 30 bottles of this beer.

Cantillon Loerik 1998- $1,722 (Rs 1.4 lakh)

The Cantillon Loerik 1998 is the third most expensive beer in the world. It is priced exorbitantly for its rarity and unique brewing process. However, the beer does not carry much alcohol as it has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 5 per cent.

The End of History by Brewdog- $1,159 (Rs 95,981)

Brewdog’s The End of History is considered to be one of the strongest beers as it carries an ABV of 55 per cent. It comes in extraordinary packaging as every bottle is kept in a taxidermied animal like a squirrel or weasel. It offers a strong taste of blended malt, oak, and fruit. The End of History is priced at $1,159.

De Cam & 3 Fonteinen Millennium Geuze - $616 (Rs 50,965)

The fifth most expensive beer in the world is De Cam & Fonteinen Millennium Geuze, which is priced at $616. This beer was introduced in Belgium to commemorate a new millennium in the year 1998. This Belgian beer offers an extraordinary taste of unique and complex flavour.