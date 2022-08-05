International Beer Day 2022: A look at some fun facts to enjoy with your glass of pint

By CNBCTV18.com

International Beer Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of August. This year, it falls on August 5. Beer is the most popular drink enjoyed by people and it is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. Here's a look at the history and some facts about beer.

History and significance

The International Beer Day was founded in 2007 by Jesse Avshalomovn in Santa Cruz, California, US. It was celebrated on August 5 initially and was later shifted to the first Friday of August. The day is celebrated across pubs, breweries, and backyards of the world. It brings an opportunity to raise a toast with our loved ones and friends.

Some fun facts about beer

The recipe of beer is the oldest recorded recipe in the world. The recipe for the first known barley beer can be traced back to around 5,000 BC.

Beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage on the planet.

The Czech Republic was the first country to create a beer museum.

Beer can be chilled in just two minutes, all you need to do is just put it in a mix of ice and salt.

The Weihenstephan brewery in Germany is the world's oldest operating brewery, established in 1040.

The most expensive beer is sold in Qatar where an average bottle cost USD 11.26 (Rs. 830.76). While the cheapest beer is sold in South Africa, where the average price is USD 1.68 per bottle.

WWE legend Andre the Giant holds the world record for consuming the maximum number of beers in a single sitting. Andre the Giant consumed about 119, 12oz (355ml approx.) bottles during a six-hour period.

The builders of the 'Great Pyramids' in Giza were paid in beer. Researchers have found that the builders of the Giza pyramids in Egypt received bread and beer rations as wages.

The strongest beer in the world is called the Snake Venom which has a strength of 67.5 percent. The beer was created by the Scottish brewery Brewmeister in 2017.