International Beer Day 2022: A look at some fun facts to enjoy with your glass of pint

Mini
Beer is one of the oldest drinks ever known to mankind International Beer Day (IBD) is celebrated every year on the first Friday of August. Beer is one of the oldest drinks ever known to mankind. It is the most popular drink enjoyed by people of all ages and it is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. International Beer Day (IBD) is celebrated every year on the first Friday of August as it brings an opportunity to raise a toast with our loved ones and friends.
International Beer Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of August. This year, it falls on August 5. Beer is the most popular drink enjoyed by people and it is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. Here's a look at the history and some facts about beer.
History and significance
The International Beer Day was founded in 2007 by Jesse Avshalomovn in Santa Cruz, California, US. It was celebrated on August 5 initially and was later shifted to the first Friday of August. The day is celebrated across pubs, breweries, and backyards of the world. It brings an opportunity to raise a toast with our loved ones and friends.
Some fun facts about beer