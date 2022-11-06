Infant Protection Day 2022: Significance and all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

The infant mortality rate in India in 2022 is 27.695 deaths per 1000 live births, according to Macrotrends.

The Infant Protection Day is observed annually on November 7. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about the measures to be taken to save the lives of infants and provide sufficient protection and care.

Significance

The fundamental intent behind the commemoration of Infant’s Protection Day is to take steps to protect the lives of infants. With this day, the government aims to make people aware of the lack of protection and proper care that children demand at their early stages of life. This day aims to provide good health and stronger immunity that every child deserves. While this day throws light on the importance of developing better immune support, it also discusses the excellent services that the government should consider to foster proper healthcare systems.

Infant Mortality Rate in India

This data shows that there is a 3.74 percent decline as compared to the previous year, which was 28.771 deaths per 1000 live births.