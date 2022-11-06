Cross
    Infant Protection Day 2022: Significance and all you need to know

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The infant mortality rate in India in 2022 is 27.695 deaths per 1000 live births, according to Macrotrends.

    The Infant Protection Day is observed annually on November 7. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about the measures to be taken to save the lives of infants and provide sufficient protection and care.

    Significance

    The fundamental intent behind the commemoration of Infant’s Protection Day is to take steps to protect the lives of infants. With this day, the government aims to make people aware of the lack of protection and proper care that children demand at their early stages of life. This day aims to provide good health and stronger immunity that every child deserves. While this day throws light on the importance of developing better immune support, it also discusses the excellent services that the government should consider to foster proper healthcare systems.

    Infant Mortality Rate in India 

    This data shows that there is a 3.74 percent decline as compared to the previous year, which was 28.771 deaths per 1000 live births.

    The Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2020 which was released on September 22, 2022 shows that the country has seen a reduction of the child mortality rate. The government has time and again taken several important measures to prevent infant mortality. In the future also, a proper healthcare system should be implemented by the government to ensure the infant mortality rate does not escalate.

