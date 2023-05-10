homelifestyle NewsIndia's luxury market set to soar to $200 billion by 2030

India's luxury market set to soar to $200 billion by 2030

India's luxury market set to soar to $200 billion by 2030
2 Min(s) Read

By Mangalam Maloo   | Ritu Singh  May 10, 2023 5:02:50 PM IST (Published)

According to Euromonitor International, India's luxury market is expected to be one of the fastest markets in the world, with a projected value of $8.5 billion in 2023, up by an impressive $2.5 billion from 2021. A Bain & Co report even suggests that by 2030, the luxury market in India could reach a staggering $200 billion.

Luxury is a term that is often difficult to define, as it can mean different things to different people. According to a recent report by Bain & Co, the global luxury market was estimated to be worth $1.6 trillion in 2022.

This vast market can be divided into nine different segments, which cover both luxury goods and experiences.
The report also shows that luxury cars, luxury hospitality, and personal luxury goods make up more than 80 percent of the total market. This includes high-end fashion and accessories, luxury watches, jewellery, and beauty products.
Other segments, such as fine wines, gourmet food, homeware, and private jets, account for the rest.
Read Here | Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
While India is currently a small part of the global luxury market, with a value of only $6 billion as of 2021, its potential as a luxury market is significant. According to Euromonitor International, India's luxury market is expected to be one of the fastest-growing in the world, with a projected value of $8.5 billion in 2023, up by an impressive $2.5 billion from 2021.
The Bain & Co report even suggests that by 2030, the luxury market in India could reach a staggering $200 billion.
To discuss opportunities and trends in the India luxury market, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sathyajit Radhakrishnan, CEO — Luxury Division at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail; Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior VP & Country Head, Hilton; and Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India.
Watch accompanying video for more
Also Read | India's e-sports industry is growing fast — here is how to make a career in it
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Gen ZLuxury market

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: AA benefits for exports – don't read in the law more than what is there

Tax Talks: AA benefits for exports – don't read in the law more than what is there

May 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

May 10, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka Election 2023: A decisive mandate is a wish that parties make from the voter in Karnataka today

Karnataka Election 2023: A decisive mandate is a wish that parties make from the voter in Karnataka today

May 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted

May 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read