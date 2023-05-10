Breaking News
L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
India's luxury market set to soar to $200 billion by 2030

By Mangalam Maloo   | Ritu Singh  May 10, 2023 5:02:50 PM IST (Published)

According to Euromonitor International, India's luxury market is expected to be one of the fastest markets in the world, with a projected value of $8.5 billion in 2023, up by an impressive $2.5 billion from 2021. A Bain & Co report even suggests that by 2030, the luxury market in India could reach a staggering $200 billion.

Luxury is a term that is often difficult to define, as it can mean different things to different people. According to a recent report by Bain & Co, the global luxury market was estimated to be worth $1.6 trillion in 2022.

This vast market can be divided into nine different segments, which cover both luxury goods and experiences.
The report also shows that luxury cars, luxury hospitality, and personal luxury goods make up more than 80 percent of the total market. This includes high-end fashion and accessories, luxury watches, jewellery, and beauty products.
X