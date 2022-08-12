By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Independence Day 2022: From Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi, here are some fancy dress ideas to combine fun with respect for the great figures of the freedom movement. Also, our own suggestions for that authentic look.

Besides celebrations, Independence Day is also an occasion to remember those who fought for the freedom of the country. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, streets, schools, government offices and other places are decorated with the Tricolour with patriotic functions lined up. Fancy dress events are an excellent way to remember our heroes and have some dress-up fun in the bargain. Both kids and adults can participate in the contests held in educational institutions and even offices.

Here are some great fancy dress ideas on the theme of Independence Day:

1. Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was an integral part of the freedom struggle and is an exemplar of bravery, vision and sacrifice. All you need to dress up as the brave hero is a black hat and a fake moustache along with regular shirt and khaki trousers. The slogan of ‘Inqilab Zindabad!’ will be the final touch to your fancy dress ensemble.

2. Mahatma Gandhi

One of the most popular characters for fancy dress events on Independence Day is of course Mahatma Gandhi. To dress up as the ‘Father of the Nation,’ you need a white dhoti, a pair of round-framed spectacles, a stick and a natural bald cap. And then you have to to walk that walk.

3. Jhansi ki Rani

Dress up as the fierce Rani Laxmibai who fought the British with all her might during the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny. Wrap a Maharashtrian-style saree along with traditional jewellery. A toy sword and shield will complete the look.

4. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose played an important part in India’s freedom struggle. His rousing slogan ‘Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga,’ and his strategic plans pulsated through India’s freedom movement. To dress up as Netaji, you would need a dark green uniform (with badges) and round frame glasses with his signature cap.

4. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

A social reformer and an activist, Bal Gangadhar Tilak had a great impact on India’s freedom struggle. To dress up as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, you would need a white kurta with dhoti and a long parna (a type of turban). The signature red turban will be the defining touch, and don't forget the white moustache.

5. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

The look of the first PM of India is perhaps the easiest to replicate. All you need is a white kurta-pyjama set, a Nehru jacket, a rose flower and a Nehru cap to add the authentic touch.

