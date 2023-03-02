From Imagicaa Bash to It's a Holi Thing ft. KING, most happening Holi parties in Mumbai

If you like spraying colours while grooving or are just looking to get away from home on this Holi, here are some exciting events for you to attend.
Organic colours, rain dances, gourmet food, music, photo booths and many surprises will be available at the most happening Holi parties in Mumbai.
While it’s mandatory to have fun, it is also important to make sure you take all the necessary precautions to keep yourself safe before stepping out this Holi season.
Here are some of the best Holi events happening in Mumbai this year.
Imagicaa Holi Bash 2023
One of the most exciting Holi events, this 5-day long Holi celebration will feature a wave pool party and rain dance and an opportunity to feast on scrumptious food and refreshments.
There will also be thumping music by five popular international DJs. The event is being organised just 90 minutes from Mumbai, Pune and 20 minutes from Lonavala, at Imagicaa Water Park.
Date: March 4 to 8
Time: 11 am onwards
Venue: Imagicaa Water Park
Rang Barse Holi 2023 at Country Club Andheri
Country Club in Andheri brings a chance to celebrate the colourful festival in the most glamorous way. The event will feature 10 incredible artists, live performances, Puneri Dhol, rain dance with Curated F&B to shower, Organic Colours and more.
Date: March 7
Time: 9 am Onwards
Venue: Country Club, Andheri West
Holi Party Rang Leela 2023
Featuring top artists like Dhvani Bhanushali and the Kakar Twins, the Holi Party Rang Leela is here to add fun to your Holi celebrations. The event will also feature popular DJs, organic colours, thandai, a designated kids' zone, multi-cuisine food, five-star hospitality and more.
Date: March 7
Time: 10 am onwards
Venue: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Mumbai
It's a Holi Thing ft. KING
Get ready to groove to the music of one of the top artists in India, KING on this Holi. The event is ready to take over the city by storm this Holi on March 7.
Date: March 7
Venue: Nesco Mumbai
