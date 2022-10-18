Homelifestyle news

Hugo Boss sells chappals for Rs 9000, Twitter is in a flap

Hugo Boss sells chappals for Rs 9000, Twitter is in a flap

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Some may argue that the power of branding has gone too far. But these overpriced products keep cropping up. Think Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Rs 30k+ table cloth and Balenciaga ‘Trash Pouch’ for USD 1800 (approximately Rs 1,42,652).

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had pained netizens for her over Rs 30,000 table cloth. Now, luxury brand Hugo Boss has come under Twitter fire for selling a pair of regular blue slippers for Rs 8,990. Twitter argues that they are nothing but a desi household's 'bathroom chappals.'

Recommended Articles

View All

From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

IST4 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

IST8 Min(s) Read

View: Bubble... bubble... toil and trouble!

IST6 Min(s) Read

Looking at the screen grab that is trending on Twitter, one can tell no difference between the regular ‘hawai chappals’ — as it’s called across India — and the luxury flip flops, except for the branding.

A user rightly pointed out the 54 percent discount that made the product an absolute steal.

Several users provided other places where people can get the same chappals for free like in front of a temple.

Others lucky users who bought the same product from elsewhere didn’t shy away from showing off their superb flip flops.

One lucky Twitter user bought them for as low as Rs 160.

The desi mom’s precious weapon had finally found its worth.

Fashion label Balenciaga, which designed a ‘Trash Pouch’ for $1800 (approximately Rs 1,42,652), had recently triggered a memefest. Another such product was a pair of shorts priced at Rs 15,450.

Some may argue that the power of branding has gone too far. But these overpriced products keep cropping up off and on.

Also read: Twitter sends hearts to granny in sari grooving at a BTS concert in Busan

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Luxury brandPriyanka Chopra JonasTwitter

Next Article

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale 2022: Check out the best deals