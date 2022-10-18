    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homelifestyle News

    Hugo Boss sells chappals for Rs 9000, Twitter is in a flap

    Hugo Boss sells chappals for Rs 9000, Twitter is in a flap

    Hugo Boss sells chappals for Rs 9000, Twitter is in a flap
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Some may argue that the power of branding has gone too far. But these overpriced products keep cropping up. Think Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Rs 30k+ table cloth and Balenciaga ‘Trash Pouch’ for USD 1800 (approximately Rs 1,42,652).

    Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had pained netizens for her over Rs 30,000 table cloth. Now, luxury brand Hugo Boss has come under Twitter fire for selling a pair of regular blue slippers for Rs 8,990. Twitter argues that they are nothing but a desi household's 'bathroom chappals.'

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    View: Bubble... bubble... toil and trouble!

    View: Bubble... bubble... toil and trouble!

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Looking at the screen grab that is trending on Twitter, one can tell no difference between the regular ‘hawai chappals’ — as it’s called across India — and the luxury flip flops, except for the branding.

    A user rightly pointed out the 54 percent discount that made the product an absolute steal.

    Several users provided other places where people can get the same chappals for free like in front of a temple.

    Others lucky users who bought the same product from elsewhere didn’t shy away from showing off their superb flip flops.

    One lucky Twitter user bought them for as low as Rs 160.

    The desi mom’s precious weapon had finally found its worth.

    Fashion label Balenciaga, which designed a ‘Trash Pouch’ for $1800 (approximately Rs 1,42,652), had recently triggered a memefest. Another such product was a pair of shorts priced at Rs 15,450.

    Some may argue that the power of branding has gone too far. But these overpriced products keep cropping up off and on.

    Also read: Twitter sends hearts to granny in sari grooving at a BTS concert in Busan

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Luxury brandPriyanka Chopra JonasTwitter

    Next Article

    Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale 2022: Check out the best deals

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng