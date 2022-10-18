Hugo Boss sells chappals for Rs 9000, Twitter is in a flap

By CNBCTV18.com

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had pained netizens for her over Rs 30,000 table cloth. Now, luxury brand Hugo Boss has come under Twitter fire for selling a pair of regular blue slippers for Rs 8,990. Twitter argues that they are nothing but a desi household's 'bathroom chappals.'

Looking at the screen grab that is trending on Twitter, one can tell no difference between the regular ‘hawai chappals’ — as it’s called across India — and the luxury flip flops, except for the branding.

It’s a bathroom slipper dude!!!! https://t.co/7ADKEHF7HY — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) October 17, 2022

A user rightly pointed out the 54 percent discount that made the product an absolute steal.

Several users provided other places where people can get the same chappals for free like in front of a temple.

Imagine buying slippers for 500 pm EMI😭 — Khushi (@notthatkhush) October 16, 2022

Others lucky users who bought the same product from elsewhere didn’t shy away from showing off their superb flip flops.

I got them in 2017 for 250 pic.twitter.com/gStN3k5OmD — Not Tanya (@viralbiryani) October 16, 2022

One lucky Twitter user bought them for as low as Rs 160.

Bhai 160 me li thi maine pic.twitter.com/6LlBEd7gBE — VK (@MrTryHard4all) October 17, 2022

The desi mom’s precious weapon had finally found its worth.

Is chappal se maar khake Bura bhi nhi lagega! — Mansi Mishra (@mansi_mishra__) October 17, 2022

Fashion label Balenciaga, which designed a ‘Trash Pouch’ for $1800 (approximately Rs 1,42,652), had recently triggered a memefest. Another such product was a pair of shorts priced at Rs 15,450.

Some may argue that the power of branding has gone too far. But these overpriced products keep cropping up off and on.