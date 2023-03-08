It's Holi and here's how India celebrated the festival of colours | Watch

Holi 2023: Grey streets becamed giant canvases of pink, green, yellow and every other hue, as people launched their gulaal and pichkaris. Holi marks the onset of spring and the triumph of good over evil. This year's celebration, held without any COVID-19 restrictions, had a sense of wild liberation about it.

In a vivid display of Indian tradition, people across the country celebrated the festival of Holi on Wednesday, March 8, with much enthusiasm. Grey streets became giant canvases of pink, green, yellow and every other hue, as people smeared gulaal or coloured powders and flung water balloons. Holi marks the onset of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The celebrations began early in the morning, as people of all ages gathered in their neighbourhoods and public places for the festivities. Children played with water guns or pichkaris while adults were largely content with the gulaal. This year's celebration, held without any COVID-19 restrictions, had a sense of liberation about it.

The occasion was marked by the exchange of sweets and greetings among friends and family. During the celebrations in Delhi, foreigners were seen joining in with locals as they got busy with the gulaal and danced to Bollywood songs.

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign nationals, along with locals, celebrate the festival of #Holi in Paharganj. pic.twitter.com/Bct8ngRiNO

Colours of all hues and the scents pervaded streets of Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh as well. 'Holi Hai' rang loud in the air as groups of revellers zoomed the streets on motorbikes while youngsters danced to popular numbers and children armed with pichkaris chased each other and hurled water-filled balloons on people from rooftops.

People in West Bengal celebrated the festival at Shree Siddhivinayak Devasthanam in Kolkata. The celebration was marked by the use of flowers and gulaal, making for a colourful and joyous atmosphere.

#WATCH | West Bengal: People celebrate #Holi with flowers and 'gulaal' at Shree Siddhivinayak Devasthanam in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/xMC3DucjXv

Jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) 176 Battalion celebrated the festival at the Fulbari border outpost located on the India-Bangladesh border. They exchanged sweets and colours in a sea change from more fiery stuff.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Jawans of BSF 176 battalion celebrate #Holi at Fulbari on the India-Bangladesh border. pic.twitter.com/6niM2f6hrD

Meanwhile, In business-like Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Police conducted a special checking drive of vehicles on the occasion of Holi in an effort to prevent incidents of rash and drunk driving. The drive was carried out across the city, with police personnel stationed at various checkpoints.

The special drive was aimed at ensuring the safety of people on the roads during the festival of colors to prevent rash and drunk driving during Holi.

Uttar Pradesh | Lucknow Police conducts a special checking drive of vehicles to prevent rash driving and drunk driving cases on the occasion of #Holi pic.twitter.com/5RY5Clg0TJ