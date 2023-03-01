From sticks to flowers, how India celebrates Holi beyond colours

The Holi festival is celebrated with flowers, prayers, colours and sweets. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 7 and 8. Although the essence of the festival remains the same, the way it is celebrated varies from region to region.

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of spring. The festival is celebrated with flowers, prayers, colours and sweets. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 7, and 8 in the country. Although the essence of the festival remains the same, the way it is celebrated varies from region to region.

Here are some of the unique forms of Holi celebrated across India:

Lathmar Holi:

This form of Holi is celebrated in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh. The celebrations see women from Barsana beat men from Nandgaon with sticks or lathis, in a friendly manner. The festival recreates the legend of Lord Krishna, who was from Nandgaon, being teased by Radha and her friends, who were from Barsana. The men playfully try to defend themselves with shields but eventually give in to the women's attacks.

Phoolwali Holi: This Holi celebration takes place around Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. The celebration sees devotees throw flower petals instead of coloured powder. The celebration takes place at the Banke Bihari temple, where the idol of Lord Krishna is adorned with flowers.

Yosaong: This is a unique form of Holi celebrated in the northeastern state of Manipur. It is a five-day festival that marks the beginning of spring. The festival is celebrated with traditional dances and music, and the lighting of bonfires.

Hola Mohalla: This form of Holi is celebrated by the Sikh community in Punjab, where it is called Hola Mohalla. The festival is celebrated with martial arts demonstrations, poetry readings, and other cultural events. The event was started by the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, as a way to strengthen the community and train them in warfare.

Phalgun Purnima: Celebrated in Bihar, the Phalgun Purnima is the last full moon in the Hindu calendar. The day is celebrated in Bihar along with the Phaguwa, as Holi is called in Bhojpuri. The lighting of the Holika pyre is observed throughout the state on the eve of the Purnima and Phaguwa. Bhang is served as the traditional refreshment on the day.