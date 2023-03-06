Holi 2023: Here are 10 colourful wishes and messages to share with family and friends

English
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 6, 2023 1:30:16 PM IST (Published)

Holi is a time to forget differences and come together with loved ones to enjoy the festivities. This year Holi falls on March 8. We have compiled Holi wishes, messages, and quotes that you can send to your friends and family.

Holi is the festival of colours that celebrates the beginning of spring. Holi is a time to forget differences and come together with loved ones to enjoy the festivities. This year Holi falls on March 8.

Holi is played with coloured powder and water. Along with the colours, people exchange greetings and wishes with each other. We have compiled Holi wishes, messages, and quotes that you can use to wish your friends and family a happy and colourful Holi.
1. May this festival of colors bring joy, happiness, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. May the vibrant colors of Holi fill your life with positivity, enthusiasm, and new beginnings. Have a safe and fun-filled Holi!
2. Let us forget all the differences and come together to celebrate this day with love, forgiveness, and harmony. Happy Holi to you and your family.
ALSO READ |
Holi 2023: Date, time, significance and all you need to know about the festival of colours
3. Let's make this Holi unforgettable with our vibrant colors and laughter. Have a fun-filled and safe Holi with your loved ones!
4. On this Holi, let's fill our hearts with joy and happiness and create memories that will last a lifetime. Have a safe and colorful Holi!
5. May the colourful festival of Holi bring you good luck, success, and happiness. Happy Holi!
6. Holi is the time to spread love, joy, and happiness. May your life be filled with all these things. Happy Holi!
7. Sending you my warmest Holi greetings with loads of love and best wishes. Enjoy the festival to the fullest!
8. Let's celebrate this Holi with a heart filled with love and compassion. Happy Holi!
9. Wishing you a Holi filled with love, laughter, and lots of colourful moments. Happy Holi!
ALSO READ | India exchange members' body ANMI seeks Holi date change
10. May the colors of Holi paint a bright and beautiful future for you. Have a wonderful Holi with your loved ones.
Remember to play safe, use natural colours and maintain social distancing while celebrating Holi this year.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
