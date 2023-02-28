Holi 2023: Date, time, significance and all you need to know about the festival of colours

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8 this year. Holika Dahan Muhurta will begin from 06:24 PM and last till 08:51 PM on March 7.

Holi is one of the most awaited and joyful festivals of the spring season which is celebrated across India. Also, called the festival of colours, Holi is an ancient and one of the most popular Hindu festivals. The celebration of Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil and the eternal love of Lord Krishna and his divine consort Radha. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8, on the full-moon day in the Phalguna month, as per the Hindu calendar.

Holi Date, Time, and Auspicious Timings

As per the Drikpanchang, Holi will be celebrated on Pratipada tithi on Wednesday, March 8. The Purnima tithi will prevail from 4:17 PM on March 6 to 6:09 PM on March 7 while Pratipada tithi will begin at 6:09 on March 7 and continue till 7:42 PM on March 8.

Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan will be observed in the evening on March 7. A bonfire or holy fire is lit to celebrate Holika Dahan, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil. This also marks the beginning of Holi celebrations.

History and Significance

Holi is celebrated by playing with colours. This festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. According to Hindu mythology, Holi is the celebration of the divine love of Lord Krishna for Radha and Gopis. Holi is a big celebration in Vrindavan and Varsana, in Uttar Pradesh which is considered the birthplace of Goddess Radha.

People play with coloured powder, throw water balloons and spray coloured water on each other, and indulge in festive food and sweets on the day of Holi. The festival of Holi is a symbol of joy, unity, and love, where differences are forgotten, and people come together to celebrate.