History and significance of the festival of Basant Panchami

According to Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 26 this year. Panchami Tithi will prevail from 2:34 PM on January 25 to 12:35 PM on January 26.

Indians celebrate many festivals throughout the year and the festivities are all about togetherness and harmony. Basant Panchami is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus across India. As per the Hindu calendar, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami day.

Basant Panchami is observed on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day) of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Maggha every year. Basant Panchi also marks the onset of the sprint season.

On this auspicious day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped at homes, schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Goddess Saraswati is known as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, as per Hindu mythology. Flying kites, wearing white and yellow outfits and offering of mustard and marigold flowers to Goddess Saraswati mark the day. This day is also considered auspicious to begin new ventures and ‘vidyaaramba’ or initiation of children into education.

Significance

The festival of Basant Panchami is associated with Devi Saraswati, the consort of Lord Brahma and the Goddess of knowledge, arts and music. However, there is a mythological story behind Basant Panchami as well.

Basant Panchami is very significant since it signals the beginning of spring. Interestingly, since yellow mustard flowers bloom during Basant Panchami, the yellow colour is associated with the festival. Moreover, people wear yellow dresses on this day and worship Goddess Saraswati. Since Goddess Saraswati is said to bestow wisdom, young children are introduced to the world of education and formal learning on this day.