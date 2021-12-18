Here’s a look at long weekends in 2022 to help plan your travel

As travel challenges lurk amid the COVID-19 pandemic following the emergence of the Omicron variant, planning for holidays seems pointless. But it won't hurt to keep in mind the long-weekend opportunities next year.
Long weekend in January
Adventure enthusiasts can travel to ski resorts in snow-capped mountains in January. Those who do not enjoy the chill can take a trip to a seaside destination for two-three days in January. One can also consider visiting the Rann of Kutch to participate in the Rann Utsav that will continue till February 20.
|Date
|Day
|Reason
|Dec 31-Jan 2
|Friday-Sunday
|New Year’s Day on Saturday can be coupled with a leave on December 31.
|Jan 13 to 16
|Thursday-Sunday
Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrations is an optional holiday but can be coupled with a day’s leave on January 13 to make it a longer weekend.
|Jan 22 to 26
|Saturday-Wednesday
Republic Day holiday can be coupled with two day’s leave on January 24 and 25
Long weekend in February and March
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in February with a quick getaway to the Taj Mahal in Agra.
|Date
|Day
|Reason
|Feb 26-March 1
|Saturday-Monday
|Mahashivratri holiday needs to be added to a one-day off on February 28
|March 18-20
|Friday-Sunday
|Holiday for Holi
Long weekend in April and May
One can visit the wildlife sanctuary close to home. Or travellers can take a quick break to the mountains to beat the heat.
|Date
|Day
|Reason
|April 14-17
|Thursday-Sunday
|Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday
|April 30-May 3
|Saturday-Tuesday
|Tentative holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr needs to be coupled with a day off on May 2
Long weekend in July and August
Travellers can visit Puri to be part of the Lord Jaganath Rath Yatra. In Mathura and Vrindavan, Janmashtami is celebrated with unmatched zeal and grandeur to commemorate Lord Krishna's birth.
|Date
|Day
|Reason
|July 1-3
|Friday-Sunday
|Rath Yatra
|Aug 6 to 8
|Saturday-Monday
|Muharram
|Aug 13 to 15
|Saturday-Monday
|Independence Day
|Aug 19 to 21
|Friday-Monday
|Janmashtami
|Aug 31-Sept 3
|Wednesday-Sunday
Ganesh Chaturthi holiday needs to be coupled with two days off on September 1 and 2.
Long weekends in September and October
One can visit Kolkata for the Durga puja celebrations.
|Date
|Day
|Reason
|Sept 8 to 11
|Thursday-Sunday
|A one day leave on September 9 can be added to Onam celebrations
|Oct 1 to 5
|Saturday-Wednesday
|Durga Puja (restricted) and Dussehra holidays
|Oct 22 to 24
|Saturday-Monday
|Diwali
Long weekends in November and December
Visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar for Gurunanak Jayanti. The year can end with Portuguese-style Christmas festivities in Diu and Daman and a very French Christmas in Puducherry.
|Date
|Day
|Reason
|Nov 5 to 8
|Saturday-Tuesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti can be coupled with a day off on November 7
|Dec 24 to 26
|Saturday-Monday
|Christmas holiday can be coupled with a day's leave on December 26
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham, Yashi Gupta, Vijay Anand)
First Published: IST