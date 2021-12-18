0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • lifestyle>

  • Here’s a look at long weekends in 2022 to help plan your travel

Here’s a look at long weekends in 2022 to help plan your travel

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

The year 2022 brings with it long-weekend opportunities when travellers can rejuvenate over short trips and mini-vacations. Check out the long-weekends of 2022

Here’s a look at long weekends in 2022 to help plan your travel
As travel challenges lurk amid the COVID-19 pandemic following the emergence of the Omicron variant, planning for holidays seems pointless. But it won't hurt to keep in mind the long-weekend opportunities next year.
Long weekend in January
Adventure enthusiasts can travel to ski resorts in snow-capped mountains in January. Those who do not enjoy the chill can take a trip to a seaside destination for two-three days in January. One can also consider visiting the Rann of Kutch to participate in the Rann Utsav that will continue till February 20.
DateDayReason
Dec 31-Jan 2Friday-SundayNew Year’s Day on Saturday can be coupled with a leave on December 31.
Jan 13 to 16Thursday-Sunday
Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrations is an optional holiday but can be coupled with a day’s leave on January 13 to make it a longer weekend.
Jan 22 to 26Saturday-Wednesday
Republic Day holiday can be coupled with two day’s leave on January 24 and 25
Long weekend in February and March
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in February with a quick getaway to the Taj Mahal in Agra.
DateDayReason
Feb 26-March 1Saturday-MondayMahashivratri holiday needs to be added to a one-day off on February 28
March 18-20Friday-SundayHoliday for Holi
Long weekend in April and May
One can visit the wildlife sanctuary close to home. Or travellers can take a quick break to the mountains to beat the heat.
DateDayReason
April 14-17Thursday-SundayMahavir Jayanti and Good Friday
April 30-May 3Saturday-TuesdayTentative holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr needs to be coupled with a day off on May 2
Long weekend in July and August
Travellers can visit Puri to be part of the Lord Jaganath Rath Yatra. In Mathura and Vrindavan, Janmashtami is celebrated with unmatched zeal and grandeur to commemorate Lord Krishna's birth.
DateDayReason
July 1-3Friday-SundayRath Yatra
Aug 6 to 8Saturday-MondayMuharram
Aug 13 to 15Saturday-MondayIndependence Day
Aug 19 to 21Friday-MondayJanmashtami
Aug 31-Sept 3Wednesday-Sunday
Ganesh Chaturthi holiday needs to be coupled with two days off on September 1 and 2.
Long weekends in September and October
One can visit Kolkata for the Durga puja celebrations.
DateDayReason
Sept 8 to 11Thursday-SundayA one day leave on September 9 can be added to Onam celebrations
Oct 1 to 5Saturday-WednesdayDurga Puja (restricted) and Dussehra holidays
Oct 22 to 24Saturday-MondayDiwali
Long weekends in November and December
Visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar for Gurunanak Jayanti. The year can end with Portuguese-style Christmas festivities in Diu and Daman and a very French Christmas in Puducherry.
DateDayReason
Nov 5 to 8Saturday-TuesdayGuru Nanak Jayanti can be coupled with a day off on November 7
Dec 24 to 26Saturday-MondayChristmas holiday can be coupled with a day's leave on December 26
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham, Yashi Gupta, Vijay Anand)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Work Around: Ambit MD Rastogi’s three productivity mantras- delegate, let go, 99/1 principle

next story