Here’s a look at long weekends in 2022 to help plan your travel

As travel challenges lurk amid the COVID-19 pandemic following the emergence of the Omicron variant, planning for holidays seems pointless. But it won't hurt to keep in mind the long-weekend opportunities next year.

Long weekend in January

Adventure enthusiasts can travel to ski resorts in snow-capped mountains in January. Those who do not enjoy the chill can take a trip to a seaside destination for two-three days in January. One can also consider visiting the Rann of Kutch to participate in the Rann Utsav that will continue till February 20.

Date Day Reason Dec 31-Jan 2 Friday-Sunday New Year’s Day on Saturday can be coupled with a leave on December 31. Jan 13 to 16 Thursday-Sunday Makar Sankranti, Pongal celebrations is an optional holiday but can be coupled with a day’s leave on January 13 to make it a longer weekend. Jan 22 to 26 Saturday-Wednesday Republic Day holiday can be coupled with two day’s leave on January 24 and 25

Long weekend in February and March

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in February with a quick getaway to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Date Day Reason Feb 26-March 1 Saturday-Monday Mahashivratri holiday needs to be added to a one-day off on February 28 March 18-20 Friday-Sunday Holiday for Holi

Long weekend in April and May

One can visit the wildlife sanctuary close to home. Or travellers can take a quick break to the mountains to beat the heat.

Date Day Reason April 14-17 Thursday-Sunday Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday April 30-May 3 Saturday-Tuesday Tentative holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr needs to be coupled with a day off on May 2

Long weekend in July and August

Travellers can visit Puri to be part of the Lord Jaganath Rath Yatra. In Mathura and Vrindavan, Janmashtami is celebrated with unmatched zeal and grandeur to commemorate Lord Krishna's birth.

Date Day Reason

July 1-3 Friday-Sunday Rath Yatra Aug 6 to 8 Saturday-Monday Muharram Aug 13 to 15 Saturday-Monday Independence Day Aug 19 to 21 Friday-Monday Janmashtami Aug 31-Sept 3 Wednesday-Sunday Ganesh Chaturthi holiday needs to be coupled with two days off on September 1 and 2.

Long weekends in September and October

One can visit Kolkata for the Durga puja celebrations.

Date Day Reason Sept 8 to 11 Thursday-Sunday A one day leave on September 9 can be added to Onam celebrations Oct 1 to 5 Saturday-Wednesday Durga Puja (restricted) and Dussehra holidays Oct 22 to 24 Saturday-Monday Diwali

Long weekends in November and December

Visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar for Gurunanak Jayanti. The year can end with Portuguese-style Christmas festivities in Diu and Daman and a very French Christmas in Puducherry.