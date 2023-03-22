Here is why Ramzan will start tomorrow in India

Saudi Arabia and other Sunni-majority countries have already announced that Ramadan will begin on March 23. Keeping fast during Ramzan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The ninth and holiest month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramzan, is expected to start tomorrow in India. The month will officially begin after the sighting of the crescent moon. The month starts on the last night of the month of Shaban. It lasts from one crescent moon to the next, spanning 720 hours or 30 days. The last day of the month of Ramzan is celebrated with the festival of Eid ul-Fitr.

The Hijri calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the months are usually 30 and 29 days long, except for the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which varies in length each year. Today is the 30th day of Shaban, which means that the holy period of Ramzan is set to begin on Thursday, March 23.

ALSO READ |

Countries often start the month of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan, on different dates due to geographical differences. Saudi Arabia and other Sunni-majority countries have already announced that Ramadan will begin on March 23. This is due to the fact that the crescent moon has still not been sighted in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. However, in case the moon is still not visible on Thursday, then the period of fasting could begin on March 24 instead.

Keeping fast (sawm) during Ramzan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The fast is mandatory for all healthy adult Muslim, though pregnant women and those who are sick are not required to keep it. During the period of 30 days, Muslims not only abstain from food, and drink but also other physical needs from dawn until sunset. The fast is broken each day with a meal called Iftar. The period is meant to be a time for prayer and reflection.