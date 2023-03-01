March, which is also called the month of colours in India, is usually packed with events and festivals that allow us to celebrate the country in the most unique and colourful ways. From Brij Mahotsav to Elephant Festival, these celebrations and festivals showcase India’s rich cultural legacy.

Here are the top cultural festivals to attend in India in March.

Brij Mahotsav

During Brij Mahotsav in Bharatpur, artists from the state present work that depicts the life of Lord Krishna. Known as Krishna Leela, the event is of great importance for the Buddhists as well. It is said that Lord Buddha built many monasteries in this region where he educated his pupils.

Date: March 7 and 8

Venue: Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Entry to this festival is open to all and there are no ticket charges for visitors.

International Yoga Festival

Yoga is an ancient practice which has spread across the world and popularised by India. Held in Rishikesh, the International Yoga Festival is organised and managed by the Ministry of AYUSH, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Government of India, Ministry of Tourism, and Incredible India.

This event starts at 4 am with a workout called Kundalini Sadhana and continues through the evening.

Date: March 8 to 14

Venue: Ganga Resort of Uttarakhand Tourism, Rishikesh

Ticket Price: Rs 500 to Rs 33,500 on Paytm Insider. There may also be some tickets to purchase at the location at Parmarth Niketan during the festival.

Mewar Festival

Mewar Festival is one of the most colourful traditional festivals celebrated in the beautiful city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The spring festival is celebrated annually to mark the advent of spring and ancient traditions, culture and rituals are performed during the celebrations.

Date: March 24 to 26

Venue: Udaipur, Rajasthan

Entry to this festival is open to all and there are no ticket charges for visitors.

Elephant Festival

The Elephant Festival is celebrated with many regional variations in the 'Pink City,' of Jaipur. Visitors get a chance to witness an extraordinary form of celebration on the occasion of Holi with a special show of elephants on this occasion. Popularly known as the ‘Jaipur Elephant festival’, it produces the most spectacular of scenes for the onlookers.

Venue: Polo ground, opposite Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Date: March 8

The Elephant festival is open to all and has no entry fees for visitors.