Happy Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

This year the auspicious festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 30 across the country. The day also coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Ram Navami is one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day or the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar. The day also coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

This year the festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated with great joy and fervour across the country on March 30.

Grand festivities at temples mark the day. In many places, spectacular processions carrying idols of Lord Ram and Mata Sita on palanquins or chariots are also taken out. In many states, devotees also keep a day-long fast to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, took birth at noon time on Ram Navami day.

ALSO READ |

The celebration of Ram Navami is incomplete without meeting and greeting friends, family and relatives. Here are wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones on the auspicious day of Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Wishes and Messages:

“May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.”

“Ayodhya jinka dham hai, Ram jinka naam hai, Aise maryada Purushottam Ram ki charnon mein hamara pranam hai. Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.”

“This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here is wishing you and your family on this auspicious day”

“With gleam of diyas and the chants of Ram naam, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami”

“Let the festival remind you that good will always win over evil. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.”

Ram Navami Quotes:

“Abandon pride, which is the same as Tamas-guna (darkness), rooted as it is in ignorance and is a source of considerable pain; and adore Lord Shri Ram, the Chief of the Raghus and an ocean of compassion.” ― Tulsidas, Ramayana

“Lord Ram means One. When one gets this Oneness within and this Oneness is corroborated by the members of the human race, then no other desire arises. The mind is filled with the ambrosia of Oneness - any and every kind of desire (Kama) disappears, not to speak of any distinction.” ― Sri Jibankrishna