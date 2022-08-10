Happy Raksha Bandhan: Rakhi wishes, messages, and greetings to share with your siblings

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Celebrate the festival of Rakhi by sharing some heart-warming wishes with your siblings.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an auspicious festival that celebrates the beautiful bond between siblings. On this day, sisters tie an auspicious thread to their brothers’ wrists and exchange blessings and Rakhi gifts. This Raksha Bandhan, share a heart-warming message with your brother or sister to add a touch of sibling love and flair.

Rakhi wishes, messages, and greetings to share with your siblings:

No matter how far we are on Raksha Bandhan, our love for each other will never end. I know you are there when I need you and you know I always pray to God to keep you safe, healthy, and happy. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear brother!

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my childhood leg-puller, my lovely brother, and my guardian. Thanks for always being there!

May god bless my angelic sister with loads of happiness, health and success. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Sending loads of blessings and gifts just for you!

Together we giggle, we cry, we play, and we fight and the moments of happiness and sorrow we shared together have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan and sending you lots of love!

I pray to God to protect my sweet sister from all the evil and give her the world of happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear sister!

The relationship between a brother and sister relationships is like Tom and Jerry. They tease and irritate each other but can’t live without each other. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You are my best friend, you are my secret keeper, and you are my loving brother. The one person I can always turn to in times of need. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear brother.

The laziest, drowsiest brother has been known to turn lion if his siblings are in trouble. I am glad you are the one who always has my back. Happy Raksha Bandhan bhaiya!

Missing the fights, constant bickering and enormous love that we shared in our childhood days. Happy Raksha Bandhan little sister!

I thank God for gifting me with the most amazing sister in the world. May God bless you with success and prosperity. Wishing you a Happy Rakhi and sending you loads of love and gifts!