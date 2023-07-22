CNBC TV18
    Happy Parents’ Day 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages for the day

    2 Min Read
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 22, 2023 4:53:28 PM IST (Updated)

    The day is dedicated to the parents to recognise and honour their sacrifices as well as contributions for their families and the society at large.

    National Parents’ Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July in the United States every year. Over the years, the celebration has also spread into other countries as well. This year Parents’ Day will be observed on July 23.

    The day is dedicated to the parents to recognise and honour their sacrifices as well as contributions for their families and the society at large.


    The aim of National Parents’ Day is to encourage responsible parenting for children. It also celebrates the sacrifices of parents and the bonding of love and affection.

    To make your Parents’ Day celebrations more joyful, we have come up with some really heartwarming wishes, quotes, and greetings for the day:

    National Parents’ Day wishes and messages

    1. On this Parents Day, I want to tell you that you're the most amazing parents to me. I thank you for being with me in every walk of life and always believing in me.
    2. A very Happy Parents Day to mom and dad, who are my charms and who have made me the most fortunate child with all their love, care, and affection.
    3. You two are the reason behind every success in my life, each smile on my face, because you are the ones who inspire and motivate me day by day, each moment of my life.
    4. When your blessings are on me, then no difficulties in the world could stand in front of me. Happy Parents’ Day!
    5. Everything that I am today is all because of you two. I wish you a happy Parents’ Day.
    6. You have always been my inspiration and strength, dear parents. I feel so fortunate to have you. Many thanks for everything. Parents’ Day greetings to you.

      7. National Parents’ Day Quotes

      “A parent’s love is a whole no matter how many times divided” -- Robert Brault

      “There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child” -- Henry Ward Beecher

      “We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves”— Henry Ward Beecher

      “Parenting is a life time job and does not stop when a child grows up”— Jake Slope

      “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them”— By Oscar Wilde

      First Published: Jul 22, 2023 4:50 PM IST
