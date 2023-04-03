English
Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes
Apr 3, 2023

This year Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 4. Lord Mahavir taught people to renounce earthly pleasure and search for salvation. He preached five vows of non-violence, truthfulness, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism, Lord Mahavir. According to Jain scriptures, Lord Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

This year Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4.
Lord Mahavir was believed to have been born in 599 BC, according to Swetambar Jains while the Digambar Jains believe he was born in 615 BC. Lord Mahavir was born as the son of King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in Vaishali, Bihar.
This day holds great significance for the people belonging to the Jain community as they follow Lord Mahavir and believe in his teachings of non-violence and peace. Lord Mahavir taught people to renounce earthly pleasure and search for salvation. He preached five vows of non-violence, truthfulness, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment.
Here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your family and friends on this occasion.
Wishes
Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
Let us spread the words of Lord Mahavir and follow the path of humanity and non-violence on this auspicious occasion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
The best way to observe such auspicious occasions is to strive for peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
ALSO READ | Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, time, significance and all you need to know
Sending heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir be always there to help you fulfil your dreams. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
I always pray to Lord Mahavir to bless you with what you deserve and not what you desire because you truly deserve more than you desire. Warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti to you.
Mahavir Swami Bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and External compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2022.
May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
Quotes
“All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away.”
“Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness.”
X