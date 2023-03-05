Happy Holi: Tips for hair and skin care before and after splashing colours

While rubbing/squirting colour on your friends and relatives will be fun, the chemicals may cause a spot of bother. So here are some handy tips to make it a healthy and wholesome Holi for all of you.
Holi is here. There is excitement in the air and everyone is getting ready to binge on sweets and play with colours. However, with all the fun, comes the risk of skin and hair damage caused by the chemical in the colours.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Here are some simple pre- and post-care guidelines to keep your celebrations truly happy.
Tips for skin care
Tips for hair care
Post-Holi care
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!