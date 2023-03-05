homelifestyle NewsHappy Holi: Tips for hair and skin care before and after splashing colours

Happy Holi: Tips for hair and skin care before and after splashing colours

2 Min(s) Read

Mar 5, 2023

While rubbing/squirting colour on your friends and relatives will be fun, the chemicals may cause a spot of bother. So here are some handy tips to make it a healthy and wholesome Holi for all of you.

Holi is here. There is excitement in the air and everyone is getting ready to binge on sweets and play with colours. However, with all the fun, comes the risk of skin and hair damage caused by the chemical in the colours.

Here are some simple pre- and post-care guidelines to keep your celebrations truly happy.


Tips for skin care

  • Avoid bleaching your skin or performing hair removal before Holi. Both these activities open the pores of the skin and increase the risk of infection and rashes.
  • Apply a thick layer of a lightweight oil to safeguard your pores and skin from chemicals.
  • Cover up. You can also wear a swimsuit under your clothes to prevent water from seeping into the sensitive areas of the skin.
  • Cut your nails short and apply two coats of any nail polish to prevent discolouration.
  • Apply thick layers of lip balm to safeguard your lips and wear goggles to prevent colours from getting into your eyes.

    • Tips for hair care

    • Avoid shampooing your hair for a few days before Holi to keep the natural oils and prevent dryness.  If necessary, use a mild shampoo and moisturise your scalp with a conditioner.
    • Since dry hair can absorb more colour and water, thus, oiling and conditioning are necessary to minimise damage from colours. Oiling your hair the night before Holi is important to make sure your hair is safe.
    • Cut off the split ends before Holi and increase liquid intake to prevent dehydration of the scalp.
    • Tie your hair and cover your head with a colourful bandana for added protection.
      • Post-Holi care
      • Wash off the Holi colours immediately after playing with a mild soap-free cleanser that gently removes the colours from the face and body. It is advisable to use a paraben-free and sulphate-free shampoo for hair.
      • Avoid excessive scrubbing on the skin as it may push the colours deep into the skin and cause skin irritation and rashes.
      • Avoid prolonged sun exposure after cleansing your skin to stay safe from added sun damage.
      • After washing off the colours make sure to apply a thick layer of moisturiser and sunscreen to help repair the damage.
