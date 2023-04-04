Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, time, significance and all you need to know

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha, or the waxing moon period, in the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha, or the waxing moon period, in the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar. Lord Hanuman is considered the incarnation of Lord Shiva and this day is considered very significant for the Hindu community.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date & Time

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which corresponds to March and April on the Gregorian calendar. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6.

ALSO READ | Mamata warns of violence on Hanuman Jayanti, urges Hindus to protect Muslims

According to the Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:19 am on April 5 and end at 10 am on April 6. According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that Lord Hanuman was born at Sunrise on the Purnima tithi. So, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6 as per Sunrise timing.

As per regional calendars, in many states, Hanuman Jayanti is also observed on different dates.

Hanuman Jayanti: Significance

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Hanuman is known as the perfect karma yogi because of his selfless service, humility, devotion, and fearlessness. He is the most beloved devotee of Lord Ram. Lord Hanuman, also sometimes referred to as the Pawan Putra, is revered as a supernatural being with magical abilities who can vanquish all evil spirits.

ALSO READ | This city will not allow Hanuman Chalisa to be played on loudspeakers near mosques

On Hanuman Jayanti, the festivities start early in the morning. All day long, prayers and hymns are sung at different Hanuman temples. In Hindu mythology, Hanuman is viewed as a representation of tremendous strength and power. On an auspicious day Hanuman Jayanti, people put red Sindoor from the feet of Lord Hanuman on their foreheads. This is believed to bring good fortune and health.

Lord Hanuman is the epitome of valour, self-control, the greatest level of devotion, intelligence, and power. The Hanuman Jayanti is considered to be the most auspicious day to worship Lord Hanuman when we can bestow all of his admirable traits upon the devotees.