Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, time, significance and all you need to know

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha, or the waxing moon period, in the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6.
Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha, or the waxing moon period, in the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar. Lord Hanuman is considered the incarnation of Lord Shiva and this day is considered very significant for the Hindu community.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Finland joins NATO today: All you need to know about the world's most powerful military alliance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma
Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement
Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date & Time
Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which corresponds to March and April on the Gregorian calendar. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6.
According to the Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:19 am on April 5 and end at 10 am on April 6. According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that Lord Hanuman was born at Sunrise on the Purnima tithi. So, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6 as per Sunrise timing.
As per regional calendars, in many states, Hanuman Jayanti is also observed on different dates.
Hanuman Jayanti: Significance
As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Hanuman is known as the perfect karma yogi because of his selfless service, humility, devotion, and fearlessness. He is the most beloved devotee of Lord Ram. Lord Hanuman, also sometimes referred to as the Pawan Putra, is revered as a supernatural being with magical abilities who can vanquish all evil spirits.
On Hanuman Jayanti, the festivities start early in the morning. All day long, prayers and hymns are sung at different Hanuman temples. In Hindu mythology, Hanuman is viewed as a representation of tremendous strength and power. On an auspicious day Hanuman Jayanti, people put red Sindoor from the feet of Lord Hanuman on their foreheads. This is believed to bring good fortune and health.
Lord Hanuman is the epitome of valour, self-control, the greatest level of devotion, intelligence, and power. The Hanuman Jayanti is considered to be the most auspicious day to worship Lord Hanuman when we can bestow all of his admirable traits upon the devotees.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!