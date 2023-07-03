Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes and messages to share with your teacher and mentor

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, as we pay homage to these guiding lights, let us take a look at heartfelt wishes and messages, that enable us to express our deep sense of gratitude.

Guru Purnima is celebrated to pay respect and express gratitude to the gurus and spiritual teachers who illuminate our lives. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 3 coinciding with the auspicious 'Upachaya Chandra Grahan' or Penumbral lunar eclipse.

As we honour these guiding lights on this special day, let us explore some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to express our gratitude and appreciation.

Guru Purnima Wishes & Messages

Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima!

On this sacred occasion, I express my gratitude for illuminating my inner being. Wishing you a Happy Guru Purnima!

On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I extend my heartfelt wishes to you.

Happy Guru Purnima! I express my heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable lessons you have bestowed upon me.

Happy Guru Purnima! You are the radiant beam of blessings and enlightenment, illuminating our lives with your presence

Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before the Guru who introduced God to me.

There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru.

Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worship

Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, and Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru.

What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches