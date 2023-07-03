homelifestyle NewsGuru Purnima 2023: Wishes and messages to share with your teacher and mentor

Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes and messages to share with your teacher and mentor

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 6:23:39 AM IST (Published)

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, as we pay homage to these guiding lights, let us take a look at heartfelt wishes and messages, that enable us to express our deep sense of gratitude.

Guru Purnima is celebrated to pay respect and express gratitude to the gurus and spiritual teachers who illuminate our lives. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 3 coinciding with the auspicious 'Upachaya Chandra Grahan' or Penumbral lunar eclipse.

As we honour these guiding lights on this special day, let us explore some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to express our gratitude and appreciation.
Guru Purnima Wishes & Messages
  • Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima!
  • On this sacred occasion, I express my gratitude for illuminating my inner being. Wishing you a Happy Guru Purnima!
  • On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I extend my heartfelt wishes to you.
  • Happy Guru Purnima! I express my heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable lessons you have bestowed upon me.
  • Happy Guru Purnima! You are the radiant beam of blessings and enlightenment, illuminating our lives with your presence
    • Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before the Guru who introduced God to me.
    • There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru.
    • Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worship
    • Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, and Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru.
    • What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches
      •  
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      MentormessagesTeacherwishes

      Recommended Articles

      View All

      India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story

      Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read

      World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life

      Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read

      Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore

      Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read

      Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks

      Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read