Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes and messages to share with your teacher and mentor

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 6:23:39 AM IST (Published)

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, as we pay homage to these guiding lights, let us take a look at heartfelt wishes and messages, that enable us to express our deep sense of gratitude.

Guru Purnima is celebrated to pay respect and express gratitude to the gurus and spiritual teachers who illuminate our lives. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 3 coinciding with the auspicious 'Upachaya Chandra Grahan' or Penumbral lunar eclipse.

As we honour these guiding lights on this special day, let us explore some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to express our gratitude and appreciation.
Guru Purnima Wishes & Messages
  • Wish you a very Happy Guru Purnima!
