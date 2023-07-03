Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed from 08:21 pm on 02 July and Purnima Tithi will end at 05:08 pm on July 3.

Gurus are always regarded as someone who enlightens us with knowledge and guides us in the journey of life. To celebrate their importance, people observe Guru Purnima to express their heartfelt gratitude to their mentors.

Guru Purnima also marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author as well as a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, as per the Panchang.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date and Time

Guru Purnima also known as ‘Vyas Purnima’ is derived from the Sanskrit words, gu and ru. Gu means ‘darkness’ or ‘ignorance’, and ru means ‘dispeller’, which means Guru is the dispeller of darkness or ignorance. The day is observed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, which usually falls in the Gregorian month of June to July, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 3 and Purnima Tithi will begin on July 2 at 08:21 PM and will end at 05:08 PM on July 3.

Guru Purnima 2023: History and Significance

On this day, the founder of the Buddhist faith, Gautam Buddha, gave his first sermon after five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. Gautam Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, and there he gave a sermon on the full moon day.