Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed from 08:21 pm on 02 July and Purnima Tithi will end at 05:08 pm on July 3.

Gurus are always regarded as someone who enlightens us with knowledge and guides us in the journey of life. To celebrate their importance, people observe Guru Purnima to express their heartfelt gratitude to their mentors.

Guru Purnima also marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author as well as a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, as per the Panchang.

