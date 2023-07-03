CNBC TV18
Guru Purnima 2023: Know its history and significance

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 6:22:30 AM IST (Published)

Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon day in the month of Ashadha, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed from 08:21 pm on 02 July and Purnima Tithi will end at 05:08 pm on July 3.

Gurus are always regarded as someone who enlightens us with knowledge and guides us in the journey of life. To celebrate their importance, people observe Guru Purnima to express their heartfelt gratitude to their mentors.

Guru Purnima also marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author as well as a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, as per the Panchang.
It falls on a full moon day during Ashadha month, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 3.
