Gudi Padwa: How and why it is celebrated

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22. It is a major festival in Maharashtra and is also observed in Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and some parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Gudi Padwa is a major Hindu festival celebrated in India, especially in Maharashtra, to mark the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar. The festival usually falls in March or April and is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month, which is the first month of the Hindu Panchangam calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 22.

Gudi Padwa is a major festival in Maharashtra, but it is also celebrated in Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and some parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Similar festivals are celebrated on the same day across different regions of India but are known by different names, like Cheti Chand among Sindhis.

The celebration of Gudi Padwa is considered to be of great significance as it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, which is marked by Gudi Padwa. According to another legend, Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing his 14-year exile on this day as well.

Some also believe that Gudi Padwa is a celebration of the victory of the Marathas over the Mughals in the 17th century. According to the legend, Chattrapati Shivaji hoisted a ‘gudi’ after their victory, and the tradition has been carried on ever since.

The celebration of Gudi Padwa usually involves hoisting a gudi. The gudi is a flag-like structure made of bamboo, silk, and cloth, decorated with flowers, neem leaves, and a copper or silver pot. It is usually hoisted outside homes, on terraces or at the entrance of the house.

People clean and decorate their homes with rangolis, flowers, and torans made of mango leaves. Traditional dishes such as puran poli, shrikhand, and modak are prepared and exchanged with friends and relatives. People visit temples to seek blessings and offer prayers.