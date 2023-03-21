Gudi Padwa 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

This year the festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22. The main highlight of Gudi Padwa is the hoisting of the Gudi or the victory flag which symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is believed to bring good luck to the family.

The festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated with great joy and fervour on the first day of the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu Calendar. Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi in South India, marks the arrival of the spring season and the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. This year the festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 22.

Gudi Padwa Wishes and Messages and quotes

Gudi Padwa marks a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness and may this wonderful year bring success and happiness to you. Have a great Gudi Padwa.

May this festival of Gudi Padwa bring you a new spirit, a new beginning, and new prosperity, Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the New Year be the harbinger of peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa!

We wish your entire year to be full of new smiles, new successes, new joys, and new adventures. Happy Gudi Padwa!

As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment that stay with you through the days ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the light that we celebrate at Gudi Padwa show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony.

Every day of every year, may God bless you with health and cheer, never go far, and always be near. These are my wishes for you dear. Happy Gudi Padwa.

