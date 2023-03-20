Breaking News
UBS to buy Credit Suisse
Gudi Padwa 2023: How to make and hoist a gudi at home

Gudi Padwa 2023: How to make and hoist a gudi at home
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 6:30:41 AM IST

Gudi Padwa is an important harvest festival celebrated in various parts of Maharashtra to mark the beginning of the Marathi new year.

Gudi Padwa celebrations are incomplete without the ‘Gudi’, which is a bright-coloured silk cloth tied to a bamboo, decorated with neem leaves and flowers. The hoisting of Gudi at the entrance of the house is done to ward off evil and welcome prosperity. The festival falls on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year.

Here’s how to make and hoist a Gudi Dhwaja at home.
Step 1:
Take a bamboo stick, about medium length according to the spot where you want to hoist it.
Step 2: At the tip of the stick, tie a yellow or green cloth with a gold border. Yellow and green are the preferred colours, but you can also put orange or red.
Step 3: Take a few neem and mango leaves and tie them around the cloth.
Step 4: Take a small copper or silver urn and place it on top of the Gudi. You can decorate the vessel as you like.
Step 5: Now, tie a garland of red flowers around the Gudi and put a few sugar crystals in it.
Step 6: Your Gudi Dhwaja is ready to be hoisted or placed at the front entrance of your house.
Step 7: Place the Gudi in a slightly tilted way on the right side of the entrance of your home or place it in the same way on the window. The Gudi is considered to be the flag of Lord Brahma and it is installed amid the chanting of mantras.
The festivities of Gudi Padwa begin with people decorating their homes with torans, followed by a ritualistic oil bath, and prayers.
Since the festival marks the beginning of the New Year, people pray for health, wealth, and happiness on this day. They also visit nearby temples and light lamps to usher in the New Year.
Lezim performances are held in several places in Maharashtra and people also remember the great warrior and king of Maharashtra Shivaji Maharaj on this day.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    X